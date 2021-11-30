 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baozun Plans $50M Share Repurchase Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:26am   Comments
Share:
Baozun Plans $50M Share Repurchase Program
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) announced its board of directors had authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding American Depositary Shares and Class A ordinary shares.
  • The buyback will take place over the next 12 months, starting from November 30, 2021.
  • The company said it has already completed its $125 million share repurchase program announced on May 18, 2021.
  • Baozun held $427 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BZUN shares are trading lower by 8.22% at $13.62 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
A Preview Of Baozun's Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Baozun Stays Hooked on Alibaba With New Logistics Investment From Cainiao
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com