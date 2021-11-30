Baozun Plans $50M Share Repurchase Program
- Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) announced its board of directors had authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding American Depositary Shares and Class A ordinary shares.
- The buyback will take place over the next 12 months, starting from November 30, 2021.
- The company said it has already completed its $125 million share repurchase program announced on May 18, 2021.
- Baozun held $427 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BZUN shares are trading lower by 8.22% at $13.62 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.