51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares surged 121.7% to close at $88.24 on Monday after the company announced positive topline results from the GEM-3 Phase 3 trial of investigational beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC, Vyjuvek) for dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (dystrophic EB).
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) climbed 91.4% to close at $4.00 after jumping 14% on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently said Q3 sales results were down year over year.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 86.4% to settle at $46.83 after the company said its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adagio Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $49 price target.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) climbed 53.3% to close at $0.8550 after gaining over 8% on Friday. Palatin Technologies recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) gained 44.9% to settle at $117.35. AeroClean Technologies reported closing of initial public offering and partial exercise of over-allotment option.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) jumped 30.2% to clsoe at $1.94 on Monday after the company announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com platform partner.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) gained 29.2% to close at $0.8537. iBio, earlier during the month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share, versus from a year-ago loss of $0.05 per share.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 27.2% to settle at $7.63.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) climbed 21.2% to close at $33.05, rebounding after the sector dipped on Friday amid a COVID-driven selloff.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 20% to close at $8.10 after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) climbed 19.2% to settle at $5.41. Femasys, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) surged 17.7% to close at $7.63. The company recently priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 16.6% to close at $20.42 after jumping around 72% on Friday. The company recently announced a contract to support new advanced research on COVID-19.
- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) jumped 16.5% to settle at $2.76.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 15.9% to close at $3.13.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) jumped 15.8% to settle at $3.45.
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) gained 14.9% to close at $8.74. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) jumped 14.8% to settle at $40.96.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 14.3% to close at $6.06 after the company announced its COVID-19 diagnostic strategy in response to the emergence of Omicron. The company plans to introduce its Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay kit.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 13.4% to close at $3.55.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 12.9% to settle at $67.28. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 12.4% to close at $40.48. The United States government recently signed contracts worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 11.8% to settle at $368.51 amid the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Moderna is confident it will have something on the table shortly to tackle the latest virus threat.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) climbed 10% to close at $10.22 after the company announced it received a $10/share acquisition offer from a strategic buyer.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 5.9% to settle at $4.99.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 5.6% to close at $5.71 after climbing over 21% on Friday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) shares tumbled 50.4% to close at $4.78 on Monday after the company said it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for Pedmark. The FDA indicated that, following a recent inspection of the manufacturing facility of the drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) dipped 33.6% to settle at $13.28.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 25.8% to close at $13.70. Vaxxinity, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) dipped 23.7% to settle at $15.20.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) fell 21.5% to close at $17.75. Aura Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $28.33 per share.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) fell 20.8% to close at $14.49. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently reported quarterly losses of $5.16 per share.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 19.4% to settle at $10.53.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dropped 17.6% to close at $4.30.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 17.2% to settle at $3.89. La Jolla Pharma recently reported a $10 million buyback plan.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) dipped 16.1% to settle at $13.43 on Monday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 15.9% to close at $7.00 after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dropped 15.3% to settle at $16.48.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 14.4% to close at $26.25.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dipped 14.3% to close at $3.12.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) fell 14.1% to settle at $9.88. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 13.4% to close at $1.16 after climbing over 15% on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions recentlyeported a third-quarter net sales decline of 48.6% year-over-year to $2.2 million and grew 50% sequentially.
- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) fell 11.9% to close at $9.00.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) fell 11.5% to close at $10.62.
- NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) dipped 11.4% to close at $10.48. Neuropace recently announced that it has received an investigational device exemption from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to study its proprietary RNS System in patients with drug-resistant idiopathic generalized epilepsy.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) fell 10.6% to close at $2.62. Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam recently downgraded Beachbody Company to Sell from Hold with a price target of $2, down from $9, implying a 35% downside.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 10.1% to close at $7.10. Biofrontera priced its 2,857,143 private placement at $5.25 per share.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 10% to close at $2.15.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 9.2% to settle at $4.26. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.
- Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) fell 6.4% to close at $7.47.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 5.8% to close at $7.00.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas