EnPro Appoints Eric Vaillancourt As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPOhas appointed Eric A. Vaillancourt as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board effective immediately.
  • Vaillancourt has served as Interim President and CEO since August 2021 and previously served as President of Enpro's Sealing Technologies segment.
  • In August, Marvin Riley stepped down as President, CEO, and member of the Board.
  • Vaillancourt joined Enpro in 2009 as Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Garlock, where he served until 2012, when he was elevated to President, Garlock. In 2018, Vaillancourt led Stemco through the implementation of the division's optimization plans.
  • Price Action: NPO shares are trading lower by 0.93% at $105.11 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management

