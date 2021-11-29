EnPro Appoints Eric Vaillancourt As CEO
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) has appointed Eric A. Vaillancourt as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board effective immediately.
- Vaillancourt has served as Interim President and CEO since August 2021 and previously served as President of Enpro's Sealing Technologies segment.
- In August, Marvin Riley stepped down as President, CEO, and member of the Board.
- Vaillancourt joined Enpro in 2009 as Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Garlock, where he served until 2012, when he was elevated to President, Garlock. In 2018, Vaillancourt led Stemco through the implementation of the division's optimization plans.
- Price Action: NPO shares are trading lower by 0.93% at $105.11 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management