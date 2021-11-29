Helbiz Partners With ESPN To Stream NCAA Football, Basketball Championships
- Helbiz Inc's (NASDAQ: HLBZ) media division, Helbiz Media, has partnered with The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) sports broadcast network ESPN to acquire the OTT rights to stream the NCAA Football and the NCAA Basketball championships.
- The championships will be streamed on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.
- Through the agreement, Helbiz Live will stream two regular-season NCAA football and basketball games each week, live and on-demand for the upcoming three seasons.
- Fans will also enjoy the NCAA football playoffs with access to view 10 bowl games, including the semifinals and finals.
- The NCAA basketball postseason schedule will feature 20 live and on-demand games, including the March Madness tournament, the Final Four, and championship game.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 1.02% at $8.74 on the last check Monday.
