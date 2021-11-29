 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Partners With ESPN To Stream NCAA Football, Basketball Championships
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Partners With ESPN To Stream NCAA Football, Basketball Championships
  • Helbiz Inc's (NASDAQ: HLBZ) media division, Helbiz Media, has partnered with The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) sports broadcast network ESPN to acquire the OTT rights to stream the NCAA Football and the NCAA Basketball championships.
  • The championships will be streamed on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.
  • Through the agreement, Helbiz Live will stream two regular-season NCAA football and basketball games each week, live and on-demand for the upcoming three seasons. 
  • Fans will also enjoy the NCAA football playoffs with access to view 10 bowl games, including the semifinals and finals.
  • The NCAA basketball postseason schedule will feature 20 live and on-demand games, including the March Madness tournament, the Final Four, and championship game.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 1.02% at $8.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com