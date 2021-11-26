 Skip to main content

Apple Resumes Sales In Turkey, Albeit At 25% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 10:03am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) resumed sales in Turkey after suspension due to a currency crash in the country, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
  • However, Apple has hiked the local prices by 25% to reflect the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar.
  • Recently, Apple suspended sales from the local online store.
  • There were conflicting reports that it also turned people away from retail stores.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.89% at $158.88 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

