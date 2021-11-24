Winc Launches New Summer Water Bubbly Rosé Across US
- Winc Inc (NYSE: WBEV) has launched Summer Water Bubbly, a sparkling French rosé that will be available in retail stores across the U.S.
- Winc expects Summer Water Bubbly to catapult growth for the Summer Water portfolio, as the sparkling rosé category is growing at 34% according to Nielsen.
- "We believe this release is the next step in building on this valuable franchise and executing on our long-term vision for omni-channel growth," said Winc's Co-Founder and President, Brian Smith.
- Price Action: WBEV shares are trading lower by 4.14% at $10.2 on the last check Wednesday.
