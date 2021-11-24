 Skip to main content

Blackrock Joins Consortium With BMW, Ford To Invest $785M In European Charging Network Expansion
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 10:17am   Comments
One of the factors that determine the success of the large-scale electric vehicle transition that is underway is good charging infrastructure. Therefore, it comes as a no surprise that automakers that are plunging headlong into the EV arena are increasingly committing investments in EV charging infrastructure.

What Happened: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest fund manager, is joining Ionity, a consortium of automakers, to invest 700 million euros (about $785 million) to fuel growth and network expansion plans across Europe.

Ionity operates a high-power charging network in 24 European countries that is made available to drivers of all EV brands.

It was founded in 2017 and is a joint venture of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Pink: BMWYY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF), Daimler AG's (Pink: DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG's (Pink: VWAGY) Audi and Porsche.

Blackrock is participating in the joint venture through its Global Renewable Power platform.

"IONITY is one of Europe's leading EV charging networks, bringing together auto industry pioneers to create a seamless experience for emission-free driving across Europe. We are delighted to be supporting their growth ambition and providing our clients with access to an innovative company that is powering the clean energy transition," said David Giordano, Global Head of Renewable Power at BlackRock.

Related Link: EV Charging Stock Plays: Why This Analyst Prefers ChargePoint Over Blink Charging

Why It's Important: The investment will increase the number of high-power 350kW charging points by more than four times to 7,000 by 2025, Ionity said. The new charging points will be situated not only on motorways, but also near major cities and along busy trunk roads. 

Ionity also noted that future locations will be built with a higher average of six to 12 charging points. Furthermore, existing sites along routes with high charging demand will be upgraded with additional charging points.

EU legislation mandates that most fossil fuel-powered cars should be replaced by EVs in the next 10 years. This calls for expansion of charging infrastructure that is powered by 100% renewable energy.

Related Link: Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Eurozone Hedge Funds Markets General Best of Benzinga

