If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia Stock When Jim Cramer Named His Dog After Tech Giant, Here's How Much You'd Have

A well-known television host decided to name one of his pets after a top-performing stock. Here’s how much shares are up since the announcement.

What Happened: Jim Cramer decided to take his bullish stance on chip company NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) one step further back in 2017.

On June 20, 2017, Cramer shared a picture of his dog “Everest,” who was given the second name of “Nvidia.”

Mr. Everest Nvidia meet the world! pic.twitter.com/5GvTecuNyz — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) June 20, 2017

Cramer asked why dogs only have one name and said they should be given two names to make it more formal.

“He has a last name and his name is Nvidia,” Cramer said of his dog, Everest.

Cramer shared a picture of the dog and the new name on Twitter and said during an interview from the trading floor that he encouraged people to give their dogs a last name.

“I think that every dog deserves a last name," adding that people should name their dogs after “a stock that’s been good to you.”

Investing $1,000 In NVDA: Investors who invested in Nividia shares after Cramer’s announcement have been pleasantly rewarded. Perhaps Cramer created a fund for his dog after the name change that could be up a significant amount as well.

Nividia has been a top performer since the dog's name update and shares are up 145% year-to-date in 2021.

A $1,000 investment in NVDA shares at the high price on June 20, 2017, could have bought 24.73 shares, based on a split-adjusted high price of $40.44.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $7,850.79 today based on a current share price of $317.46 for NVDA.

This marks a hypothetical return of 685% over a period of around four and a half years.

Image (not Cramer's dog) by Randy Rodriguez from Pixabay