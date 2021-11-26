 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia Stock When Jim Cramer Named His Dog After Tech Giant, Here's How Much You'd Have
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2021 9:33am   Comments
A well-known television host decided to name one of his pets after a top-performing stock. Here’s how much shares are up since the announcement.

What Happened: Jim Cramer decided to take his bullish stance on chip company NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) one step further back in 2017.

On June 20, 2017, Cramer shared a picture of his dog “Everest,” who was given the second name of “Nvidia.”

Cramer asked why dogs only have one name and said they should be given two names to make it more formal.

“He has a last name and his name is Nvidia,” Cramer said of his dog, Everest.

Cramer shared a picture of the dog and the new name on Twitter and said during an interview from the trading floor that he encouraged people to give their dogs a last name.

“I think that every dog deserves a last name," adding that people should name their dogs after “a stock that’s been good to you.”

Investing $1,000 In NVDA: Investors who invested in Nividia shares after Cramer’s announcement have been pleasantly rewarded. Perhaps Cramer created a fund for his dog after the name change that could be up a significant amount as well.

Nividia has been a top performer since the dog's name update and shares are up 145% year-to-date in 2021.

A $1,000 investment in NVDA shares at the high price on June 20, 2017, could have bought 24.73 shares, based on a split-adjusted high price of $40.44.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $7,850.79 today based on a current share price of $317.46 for NVDA.

This marks a hypothetical return of 685% over a period of around four and a half years.

Image (not Cramer's dog) by Randy Rodriguez from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

