Netflix Finally Shifts Focus To Mass Entertainers
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has finally shifted its priorities from passion projects to PG-13, all-audience films that traditionally packed movie theaters, the New York Times reports.
- In 2022, Netflix will release multiple expensive films featuring stars like Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans, directed by "The Hunger Games" famed Francis Lawrence "The Hunger Games" franchise and "The Avengers" famed Joe and Anthony Russo.
- Netflix's most recent movie, "Red Notice," garnered 148 million hours of viewing in its first weekend on the service, marking its most significant opening weekend record.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 2.32% at $663.03 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.