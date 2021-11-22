 Skip to main content

Notable Academy Sports Insider Trades $6.3M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:34am   Comments
William Ennis, Insider at Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 18, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Ennis exercised options to purchase 95,404 Academy Sports shares at prices ranging from $16.48 to $16.70 per share for a total of $1,586,780 on November 18. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $49.70 to $49.73 to raise a total of $4,741,772 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Ennis still owns 32,108 shares of the company, worth $1,617,668.00.

Academy Sports shares are trading up 0.48% at $50.38 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Academy Sports's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

