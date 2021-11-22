Supply Constraints Jeopardize Apple's Christmas Season In Asia: Nikkei Asia

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will not be able to deliver new iPads in time for Christmas in critical Asian markets due to supply constraints, the Nikkei Asia reports. The Philippines consumers ordering one of the most popular iPad models (Space Grey with 256 GB and WiFi) on November 22 will have to wait until January 14 for delivery.

The consumers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia ordering on November 22 would also have to wait till Christmas.

Usually, consumers can receive their iPhones and iPads in three to five days.

The extended delivery times are mainly due to production constraints, though some sources of disruption, like COVID-related lockdowns in Vietnam and Malaysia and power restrictions in China, have gradually eased.

The exceptionally long wait times for the iPad reflect Apple's "iPhone first" strategy.

The move led to the production of 50% lesser iPads than planned in September and October, leading to lower stocks in stores.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.21% at $164.06 on the last check Monday.