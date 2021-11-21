 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Puts COVID Vaccine Mandate On Hold At Florida Parks: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Disney Puts COVID Vaccine Mandate On Hold At Florida Parks: Report

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has temporarily halted the COVID-19 vaccination mandate required of its employees its Florida theme parks.

What Happened: The company initiated its corporate policy “requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated” in late July.

Fox 35 News in Florida reported that the company issued an internal staff memo yesterday announcing the vaccination mandate was being placed on hold in Florida following a change in state law and a federal court ruling that questioned the constitutionality of President Biden’s executive order requiring vaccinations in the private sector.

“Due to the passage this week of a new Florida law on employer vaccine mandates, and the federal OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard mandating the vaccine being stayed, we must pause the enforcement of our policy for Florida-based Cast Members and employees,” the memo said.

Related Link: 10 Weirdest Charlie Brown Parodies Of All Time

What Happens Next: The Disney memo added that Florida employees who were not yet verified as being full vaccinated “will be required to follow our safety protocols for unvaccinated Cast Members, including face coverings and physical distancing.

"While Florida-based Cast Members and employees do not currently have to verify vaccination status, they may still do so through the TrustAssure process," the memo continued. "Cast Members and employees who do not verify vaccination status through the TrustAssure process will be considered as unvaccinated."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a statement praising the decision.

“Nobody should lose his or her job over these mandates,” the statement said. “Disney is a major employer in Florida, and we are proud that the "happiest place on Earth" is here in our state. Governor DeSantis' leadership has saved countless jobs and livelihoods before this holiday season.”

Photo: Inside the Magic / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Comcast Renews English Premier League US Rights For $2.8B By Outbidding Giants Like Amazon
Disney Adds Black Santa Clauses To Theme Park Christmas Events
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Not Appearing At Destination D23 Amid Petition For Removal: Here's The Details
Walt Disney Whale Trades For November 18
Disney Cruise Line To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids Ages 5 And Up
Hello Kitty NFTs Are Coming From RECUR, Backed By Gemini, Gary Vee And Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 vaccines Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Walt Disney WorldNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com