Disney Puts COVID Vaccine Mandate On Hold At Florida Parks: Report

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has temporarily halted the COVID-19 vaccination mandate required of its employees its Florida theme parks.

What Happened: The company initiated its corporate policy “requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated” in late July.

Fox 35 News in Florida reported that the company issued an internal staff memo yesterday announcing the vaccination mandate was being placed on hold in Florida following a change in state law and a federal court ruling that questioned the constitutionality of President Biden’s executive order requiring vaccinations in the private sector.

“Due to the passage this week of a new Florida law on employer vaccine mandates, and the federal OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard mandating the vaccine being stayed, we must pause the enforcement of our policy for Florida-based Cast Members and employees,” the memo said.

What Happens Next: The Disney memo added that Florida employees who were not yet verified as being full vaccinated “will be required to follow our safety protocols for unvaccinated Cast Members, including face coverings and physical distancing.

"While Florida-based Cast Members and employees do not currently have to verify vaccination status, they may still do so through the TrustAssure process," the memo continued. "Cast Members and employees who do not verify vaccination status through the TrustAssure process will be considered as unvaccinated."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a statement praising the decision.

“Nobody should lose his or her job over these mandates,” the statement said. “Disney is a major employer in Florida, and we are proud that the "happiest place on Earth" is here in our state. Governor DeSantis' leadership has saved countless jobs and livelihoods before this holiday season.”

Photo: Inside the Magic / Flickr Creative Commons