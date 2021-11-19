Ardagh Metal Packaging To Invest $200M In Northern Ireland
- Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE: AMBP) announced plans to build a $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland.
- The plant will be located near Belfast and will service the increasing needs of the company's beverage customers in Ireland, the UK, and Europe.
- The move is part of AMP's multi-billion dollar investment program involving the construction of new, infinitely recyclable, metal packaging capacity in Europe, North America, and Brazil.
- "We plan to have the new state-of-the-art plant operational during 2023 and we expect to commence recruitment in 2022," said AMP Europe CEO David Spratt.
- Price Action: AMBP shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $9.51 on the last check Friday.
