CBL Partners With Volta For EV Charging Stations
- CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE: CBL) has partnered with Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA), an electric vehicle charging network provider, to offer EV charging at select CBL properties.
- New Volta charging stations will be installed at Arbor Place in Atlanta, Georgia, Pearland Town Center in Houston, Texas, and Laurel Park Place in Detroit, Michigan, with an opportunity to expand to additional properties in the future.
- CBL currently has 72 EV charging stations at properties across its portfolio.
- "We have seen increased interest in EV charging stations as sales of electric vehicles have increased," said Stephen D. Lebovitz, CEO at CBL Properties.
- Price Action: CBL shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $30.64 on the last check Friday.
