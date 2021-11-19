Roku Targets Over 50 Original Shows In Next 2 Years

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) aims to develop over 50 original shows in the next two years as part of an effort to make it a destination for free content, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Roku has expanded the Roku Channel's offerings beyond licensed shows to acquired shows, including short-form programs from defunct mobile-streaming service Quibi Inc.

Roku's 50 planned shows include some shows acquired from Quibi that are yet to premiere.

Roku is also trying to improve the monetization of the 155 million people who live in homes with Roku devices, about half of whom currently watch the Roku Channel.

Roku looks to spend $0.25 million - $0.75 million per unscripted episode, and $0.50 million to $5 million per scripted episode, significantly less than what Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) spends on "The Crown" or AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia on "West World."

Roku will begin soliciting proposals from talent and production companies describing it as "ad-friendly" shows appealing to 18 to 49-year-olds.

Roku seeks scripted comedy and drama in half-hour, hour, and feature formats with a preference for serialized programs.

Roku is also looking for unscripted shows, like music competitions and lifestyle programs.

In the height of the lockdown, Roku's streaming hours jumped 65% year on year.

Roku gets about 3.5 hours of viewing per user daily. However, the average TV household watches seven, eight hours of TV, leaving more potential for Roku.

Roku is already producing some original content of its own.

Recently, Roku announced plans to develop the half-hour scripted comedy series "Children Ruin Everything," with "Schitt's Creek" creator Kurt Smeaton and New Metric Media.

Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 0.22% at $235.24 on the last check Friday.