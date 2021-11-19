 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Targets Over 50 Original Shows In Next 2 Years
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Targets Over 50 Original Shows In Next 2 Years

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) aims to develop over 50 original shows in the next two years as part of an effort to make it a destination for free content, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Roku has expanded the Roku Channel's offerings beyond licensed shows to acquired shows, including short-form programs from defunct mobile-streaming service Quibi Inc.
  • Roku's 50 planned shows include some shows acquired from Quibi that are yet to premiere.
  • Roku is also trying to improve the monetization of the 155 million people who live in homes with Roku devices, about half of whom currently watch the Roku Channel. 
  • Roku looks to spend $0.25 million - $0.75 million per unscripted episode, and $0.50 million to $5 million per scripted episode, significantly less than what Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) spends on "The Crown" or AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia on "West World."
  • Roku will begin soliciting proposals from talent and production companies describing it as "ad-friendly" shows appealing to 18 to 49-year-olds. 
  • Roku seeks scripted comedy and drama in half-hour, hour, and feature formats with a preference for serialized programs. 
  • Roku is also looking for unscripted shows, like music competitions and lifestyle programs.
  • In the height of the lockdown, Roku's streaming hours jumped 65% year on year.
  • Roku gets about 3.5 hours of viewing per user daily. However, the average TV household watches seven, eight hours of TV, leaving more potential for Roku.
  • Roku is already producing some original content of its own.
  • Recently, Roku announced plans to develop the half-hour scripted comedy series "Children Ruin Everything," with "Schitt's Creek" creator Kurt Smeaton and New Metric Media. 
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 0.22% at $235.24 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roku
7 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Notable Roku Insider Trades $22M In Company Stock
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Is Roku's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Roku Stock Falls To Support: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com