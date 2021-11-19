 Skip to main content

Notable Snap Insider Trades $4.4M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:34am   Comments
James Jerry Hunter, Insider at Snap (NYSE:SNAP), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 17, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on November 17, James Jerry Hunter bought 66,097 Snap shares for $0. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $54.74 to raise a total of $4,442,182 from the sale.

Hunter still owns a total of 614,126 shares of Snap worth, $32,662,291.00.

Snap shares are trading down 0.53% at $53.19 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Snap's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells James Jerry HunterNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

