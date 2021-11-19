Amazon Chief's Leaked Video Criticizing Politicians, Reporters Goes Viral

A leaked audio showed that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO was criticizing reporters and politicians, Business Insider reports. In an all-hands meeting this week, CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the press and politicians are nitpicking and talking about "edge cases" when discussing Amazon's shortcomings.

An employee told Jassy that recent negative attention had "damaged our appeal to candidates and employee morale" and asked for the CEO's perspective.

Jassy said that just because journalists "find it more interesting and salacious" to report on things the company could be doing better "doesn't necessarily mean that that's the norm."

The e-commerce major had faced flak for workplace safety and suppressing smaller players using its influence.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.22% at $3,741 in the market session on the last check Friday.