 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Chief's Leaked Video Criticizing Politicians, Reporters Goes Viral
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Chief's Leaked Video Criticizing Politicians, Reporters Goes Viral

A leaked audio showed that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO was criticizing reporters and politicians, Business Insider reports. In an all-hands meeting this week, CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the press and politicians are nitpicking and talking about "edge cases" when discussing Amazon's shortcomings. 

  • An employee told Jassy that recent negative attention had "damaged our appeal to candidates and employee morale" and asked for the CEO's perspective.
  • Jassy said that just because journalists "find it more interesting and salacious" to report on things the company could be doing better "doesn't necessarily mean that that's the norm." 
  • The e-commerce major had faced flak for workplace safety and suppressing smaller players using its influence.
  • Related Content: Amazon Seeks To Drum Up Support From Its Sellers To Fight US Antitrust Bills
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.22% at $3,741 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

This Marijuana Penny Stock Had A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Facebook And Amazon
Faster Than Lyte: This Company's Acquisition of Lyte Technology Could Create a Decentralized Data Network
JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production
Nvidia Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Apple, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends Today
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'
Kornit Digital Prices Equity Offering By Company, Amazon Affiliate At 2.6% Discount
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com