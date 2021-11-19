Amazon Chief's Leaked Video Criticizing Politicians, Reporters Goes Viral
A leaked audio showed that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO was criticizing reporters and politicians, Business Insider reports. In an all-hands meeting this week, CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the press and politicians are nitpicking and talking about "edge cases" when discussing Amazon's shortcomings.
- An employee told Jassy that recent negative attention had "damaged our appeal to candidates and employee morale" and asked for the CEO's perspective.
- Jassy said that just because journalists "find it more interesting and salacious" to report on things the company could be doing better "doesn't necessarily mean that that's the norm."
- The e-commerce major had faced flak for workplace safety and suppressing smaller players using its influence.
- Related Content: Amazon Seeks To Drum Up Support From Its Sellers To Fight US Antitrust Bills
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.22% at $3,741 in the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.