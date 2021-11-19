 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What Morgan Stanley Sees From Apple Car
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Here's What Morgan Stanley Sees From Apple Car

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working to accelerate its electric vehicle project, Project Titan, and may introduce a fully autonomous, self-driving car by as early as 2025.  Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty laid out five observations regarding why "investors should pay attention to Apple Car." 

  • History suggests Apple won't be first to market, but historically its innovation engine, differentiation via vertical integration, and manufacturing and operational excellence have allowed it to leapfrog first movers.
  • Like it did for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, Apple's entry into the autonomous vehicle market is likely to accelerate consumer adoption. 
  • Apple's success comes in the form of vertical integration, and Apple will approach the car design by "leveraging everything from its arsenal of semiconductor, design, software, and services IP," said Huberty.
  • Huberty added that scale and supply chain execution is "also important differentiators" for the company. 
  • Lastly, she thinks the "ultimate monetization opportunity" for an Apple Car will be in Services. 
  • Huberty keeps an Overweight rating and a $164 price target on Apple shares, implying fully priced at the current level.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $157.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Snags Martin Scorsese And Jonah Hill For Jerry Garcia Biopic: Report
This Marijuana Penny Stock Had A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Facebook And Amazon
Miss Out On ConstitutionDAO? You Can Buy Shares In The Declaration Of Independence For $25 Each
JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production
Nvidia Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Apple, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends Today
Fintech Focus For November 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FANGMorgan StanleyMaintains150.0
CLRMorgan StanleyMaintains56.0
WSMCitigroupMaintains225.0
COPMorgan StanleyMaintains95.0
WOOFCitigroupMaintains29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com