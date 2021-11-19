Here's What Morgan Stanley Sees From Apple Car

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working to accelerate its electric vehicle project, Project Titan, and may introduce a fully autonomous, self-driving car by as early as 2025. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty laid out five observations regarding why "investors should pay attention to Apple Car."

History suggests Apple won't be first to market, but historically its innovation engine, differentiation via vertical integration, and manufacturing and operational excellence have allowed it to leapfrog first movers.

Like it did for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, Apple's entry into the autonomous vehicle market is likely to accelerate consumer adoption.

Apple's success comes in the form of vertical integration, and Apple will approach the car design by "leveraging everything from its arsenal of semiconductor, design, software, and services IP," said Huberty.

Huberty added that scale and supply chain execution is "also important differentiators" for the company.

Lastly, she thinks the "ultimate monetization opportunity" for an Apple Car will be in Services.

Huberty keeps an Overweight rating and a $164 price target on Apple shares, implying fully priced at the current level.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $157.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.