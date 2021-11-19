Here's What Morgan Stanley Sees From Apple Car
Bloomberg reported yesterday that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working to accelerate its electric vehicle project, Project Titan, and may introduce a fully autonomous, self-driving car by as early as 2025. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty laid out five observations regarding why "investors should pay attention to Apple Car."
- History suggests Apple won't be first to market, but historically its innovation engine, differentiation via vertical integration, and manufacturing and operational excellence have allowed it to leapfrog first movers.
- Like it did for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, Apple's entry into the autonomous vehicle market is likely to accelerate consumer adoption.
- Apple's success comes in the form of vertical integration, and Apple will approach the car design by "leveraging everything from its arsenal of semiconductor, design, software, and services IP," said Huberty.
- Huberty added that scale and supply chain execution is "also important differentiators" for the company.
- Lastly, she thinks the "ultimate monetization opportunity" for an Apple Car will be in Services.
- Huberty keeps an Overweight rating and a $164 price target on Apple shares, implying fully priced at the current level.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $157.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
