 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ault Global Completes $200M At-The-Market Capital Raise
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Ault Global Completes $200M At-The-Market Capital Raise
  • Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPWcompleted the "at-the-market" equity offering program under which it sold shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $200 million, at an average price of $3.81 per share.
  • The company offered the shares through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, in its capacity as the sales agent. 
  • The company intends to use net proceeds for expansion of its data center business and Bitcoin mining operations, financing of possible acquisitions of companies and/or technologies, financing of its emerging electric vehicle charger and energy storage business, investments through its California licensed finance lender, and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: DPW shares are trading higher by 14.12% at $2.02 during the premarket session on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPW)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Ault Global Holdings Insider Trades $375K In Company Stock
2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Ault Global Holdings Insider Makes $3.6M Stock Purchase
Cosmos Holdings Secures $5.5M Investment From Ault Global
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com