Ault Global Completes $200M At-The-Market Capital Raise
- Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) completed the "at-the-market" equity offering program under which it sold shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $200 million, at an average price of $3.81 per share.
- The company offered the shares through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, in its capacity as the sales agent.
- The company intends to use net proceeds for expansion of its data center business and Bitcoin mining operations, financing of possible acquisitions of companies and/or technologies, financing of its emerging electric vehicle charger and energy storage business, investments through its California licensed finance lender, and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: DPW shares are trading higher by 14.12% at $2.02 during the premarket session on Friday.
