Baidu, Swiss Re Collaborate Over Autonomous Driving
Swiss Re AG (OTC: SSREY) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) collaborated to provide risk management expertise and innovative insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business.
- This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing a significant step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services.
- Together with our partner Baidu, we analyze how automated cars perceive their surroundings and how they process that information and respond to it, Swiss Re Head of Automotive & Mobility Solutions Andrea Keller said.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.04% at $154.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
