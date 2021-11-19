 Skip to main content

Baidu, Swiss Re Collaborate Over Autonomous Driving
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Swiss Re AG (OTC: SSREY) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUcollaborated to provide risk management expertise and innovative insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business.

  • This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing a significant step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services.
  • Together with our partner Baidu, we analyze how automated cars perceive their surroundings and how they process that information and respond to it, Swiss Re Head of Automotive & Mobility Solutions Andrea Keller said.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.04% at $154.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

