Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Automaker Will Double EV Production By 2023, Aims To Become Largest Electric Player Soon

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley on Thursday said the automaker will double electric vehicle production by 2023 due to higher demand and said it aims the automaker to become the biggest electric vehicle maker in the world.

What Happened: Farley tweeted on Thursday to say Ford is now expecting to produce 600,000 electric vehicles a year by the end of 2023, twice its original plan.

“Our job now is to meet the demand,” Farley said.

Farley said Ford’s electric vehicle lineup is “wildly popular.” Ford sells the Mach-Es in North America, Europe and China. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s chief executive said the soon-to-rolled-out F-150 Lightning has now secured over 160,000 bookings.

See Also: Ford Unveils F-150 Lightning Priced Starting $40,000, Elon Musk Congratulates Company On 'Embracing An Electric Future'

Aiming Higher: Besides doubling down on electric production targets, Farley is now aiming higher with ambitions to ensure the legacy automaker dominates the electric vehicle space in the coming years.

“We aim to become the 2nd biggest EV producer within the next couple years,” Farley said, adding that with all the recent investments it aims to be the  biggest EV maker in the world.

Farley in May this year told investors the automaker plans to electrify its most iconic models and reconfirmed the plans to launch a commercial self-driving business by 2022. 

In September, the legacy automaker and its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation revealed plans to spend $11.4 billion to construct three battery plants and an assembly plant in Tennessee and Kentucky, the largest investment in the automaker’s history.  

See Also: Ford Rolls Off First Mustang Mach-E EVs Off Assembly Lines In China, Setting Stage To Compete With Tesla, Nio

Takes A Swipe At Early EVs: Farley keeps sharing updates related to Ford and the industry on Twitter. He is still not as popular as his competitor, Tesla’s Elon Musk, whose social media updates have moved markets — both crypto and equities — and drawn regulatory scrutiny as well. 

Farley took a swipe at “early EVs,” possibly referring to market leader Tesla, which sold nearly 500,000 electric vehicles last year.

“It's a big moment for the auto industry. Early EVs were good for the environment, but lacked emotion. Like appliances. That's changing.”

Farley said Ford’s electrification approach is different, as it is taking iconic vehicles — the Mustang, F-150, E-Transit — and making “them even better as EVs,” with plans to launch more.

F Price Action: Ford stock closed 1.51% lower at $19.56 per share on Thursday and was down another 0.4% midday Friday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

