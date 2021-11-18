Lear Hikes Dividend By 54%
- Lear Corp ((NYSE: LEA) Board has authorized a 54% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.50 to $0.77 per share.
- The raised dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.
- "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly cash dividend, which returns the dividend to pre-pandemic levels," said Gregory C. Smith, Lear's Non-Executive Chairman.
- The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LEA shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $181.25 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.