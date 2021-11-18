Starbucks-Amazon Partner For Cashier-Less Store
- Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to open a cashier-less store in NYC.
- The location with Amazon includes a seating area with tables, power outlets, and USB ports. Customers can grab a coffee via the Starbucks app avoiding queues.
- The store will also sell particular Starbucks food like protein boxes.
- It has a lounge area customers can enter by using the “In-Store Code” in the Amazon Shopping app, scanning their credit cards, or scanning their palm registered with Amazon One on the terminals onsite, TechCrunch reports.
- Consumers will find a small Amazon Go market containing a curated selection of customer favorites from both companies.
- The store will add the items to the virtual carts and charge them as they leave.
- The new location at 59th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues will combine the Starbucks app’s order ahead feature with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.
- Starbucks and Amazon aim to open three joint stores in 2022, including this one. The second location will be The New York Times Building, located at 40th Street & 8th Avenue.
- For now, New Yorkers can head to the first location at 59th Street to check out the concept.
- Price Action: SBUX shares traded higher by 0.31% at $112.86 on the last check Thursday.
