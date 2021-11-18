 Skip to main content

Starbucks-Amazon Partner For Cashier-Less Store
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Starbucks-Amazon Partner For Cashier-Less Store
  • Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUXhas collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to open a cashier-less store in NYC. 
  • The location with Amazon includes a seating area with tables, power outlets, and USB ports. Customers can grab a coffee via the Starbucks app avoiding queues. 
  • The store will also sell particular Starbucks food like protein boxes. 
  • It has a lounge area customers can enter by using the “In-Store Code” in the Amazon Shopping app, scanning their credit cards, or scanning their palm registered with Amazon One on the terminals onsite, TechCrunch reports.
  • Consumers will find a small Amazon Go market containing a curated selection of customer favorites from both companies. 
  • The store will add the items to the virtual carts and charge them as they leave.
  • The new location at 59th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues will combine the Starbucks app’s order ahead feature with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. 
  • Starbucks and Amazon aim to open three joint stores in 2022, including this one. The second location will be The New York Times Building, located at 40th Street & 8th Avenue. 
  • For now, New Yorkers can head to the first location at 59th Street to check out the concept.
  • Price Action: SBUX shares traded higher by 0.31% at $112.86 on the last check Thursday.

