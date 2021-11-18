 Skip to main content

IGT Signs Deal With Cliff Castle Casino For Sport Betting
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has signed a multi-year agreement with Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power Cliff Castle Casino's retail sportsbook, enabling casino guests to place pre-match and in-game wagers over the counter or at the venue's self-service PlaySports Kiosks.
  • "We believe adding sports betting to Cliff Castle Casino's existing entertainment offering will enable us to attract new patrons, extend and enhance our guests' visits and help us stay competitive in Arizona's rapidly growing sports betting market," said Aaron Moss, Cliff Castle Casino General Manager.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed lower by 2.26% at $29.44 on Wednesday.

