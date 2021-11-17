 Skip to main content

Notable Salesforce.Com Insider Trades $3.4M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Amy Weaver, CFO at Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Amy Weaver exercised options to purchase 7,262 Salesforce.Com shares at prices ranging from $154.14 to $161.50 per share for a total of $1,142,269 on November 15. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $306.90 to raise a total of $2,228,708 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Weaver still owns 23,232 shares of Salesforce.Com worth $7,177,294.

Salesforce.Com shares are trading up 0.6% at $308.94 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Salesforce.Com's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: Amy Weaver BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

