US Foods Holding To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) announced the pricing of a private offering of $500 million of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by its wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods Inc.
- The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof.
- The company expects the offering to close on November 22, 2021.
- US Foods intends to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding term loans scheduled to mature on June 27, 2023.
- Price Action: USFD shares closed lower by 0.06% at $34.49 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.