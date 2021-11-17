 Skip to main content

US Foods Holding To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 6:31am   Comments
  • US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFDannounced the pricing of a private offering of $500 million of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by its wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods Inc.
  • The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof.
  • The company expects the offering to close on November 22, 2021.
  • US Foods intends to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding term loans scheduled to mature on June 27, 2023.
  • Price Action: USFD shares closed lower by 0.06% at $34.49 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

