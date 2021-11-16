 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

Sphere 3D reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share and $1.00 million in sales this quarter. This is a 12% increase over sales of $890,000 in the same period last year.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are also trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions... Read More

Sphere 3D delivers virtualization technology and data management solutions. It operates in one segment, which is providing data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions for small and medium businesses and distributed enterprises.

Sphere 3D has a 52-week high of $11.98 and a 52-week low of $1.23.

