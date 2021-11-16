 Skip to main content

Adtalem Global Education Inks Partnership With Society Of Teachers Of Family Medicine
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • Adtalem Global Education Inc's (NYSE: ATGE) Adtalem Global Education Foundation has announced a two-year strategic partnership with the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM) to develop a family medicine workforce to serve America's health care system.
  • With a two-year commitment of $180,750, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation will serve as the lead philanthropic partner for STFM's Academic Family Medicine Antiracism Learning Collaborative.
  • The funding will help support a 20-month study where up to 20 selected pairs will attend in-person and virtual training sessions.
  • Price Action: ATGE shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $32.44 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

