Adtalem Global Education Inks Partnership With Society Of Teachers Of Family Medicine
- Adtalem Global Education Inc's (NYSE: ATGE) Adtalem Global Education Foundation has announced a two-year strategic partnership with the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM) to develop a family medicine workforce to serve America's health care system.
- With a two-year commitment of $180,750, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation will serve as the lead philanthropic partner for STFM's Academic Family Medicine Antiracism Learning Collaborative.
- The funding will help support a 20-month study where up to 20 selected pairs will attend in-person and virtual training sessions.
- Price Action: ATGE shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $32.44 on the last check Tuesday.
