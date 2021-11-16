 Skip to main content

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Insider Sold Over $370K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Insider Sold Over $370K In Company Stock

Kim Sablich, Insider at Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), made a large insider sell on November 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at a price of $135.01. The total transaction amounted to $371,000.

Following the transaction, Sablich still owns 21,135 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $2,936,919.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are trading down 0.16% at $138.96 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Kim Sablich

