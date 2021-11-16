 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio's Upcoming ET7 Sedan To Come With Dolby Atmos Audio; Automaker Reiterates Delivery Schedule
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Nio's Upcoming ET7 Sedan To Come With Dolby Atmos Audio; Automaker Reiterates Delivery Schedule

Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) impending catalysts include the launch of the EV maker's first-ever sedan, dubbed the ET7. With the launch date closing in, expectations are running high.

What Happened: Nio announced Tuesday that all ET7s will come equipped with Dolby Atmos. This system, when combined with the vehicle's 7.1.4 immersive sound system, will bring the in-car audio experience beyond user expectations, the company said. 

The ET7's audio system comes with 23 speakers and a total output of 1,000 watts. The four primary channels use a three-way speaker array, which features dedicated tweeter, mid-tone and bass driver, a subwoofer and four overhead speakers.

"Nio aims to keep improving the value of the car apart from driving and riding, and creating surprises for users through the integration of technological progress and emotional experience. The collaboration between Dolby and Nio will make users more deeply bonded with the music they love, and jointly push forward the in-car experience," said Mark Zhou, Nio's EVP and chairman of the Product Committee, said.

Related Link: Why Nio's 2022 Outlook Remains Solid, According To Mizuho

The company also said Nio Radio, an exclusive radio for Nio users, will also support Dolby Atmos. 

Nio Confirms Delivery Schedule: Nio said the ET7 is now available for preorder through the Nio App. The company expects to begin deliveries of its fourth mass-produced model in the first quarter of 2022.

The reaffirming of the timeline is important because of the chip crunch and supply chain disruptions that have upset the production plans of automakers globally.

The ET7 may be on display at the Nio House in Shenzhen's Ping An Financial Center on Nov. 19, the CnEVPost reported, citing a company official.

The company had said earliert the second model to be launched in the Norway market after the ES8 will be the ET7. Participating in the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Nio showcased the ET7 EV sedan, marking the model's maiden appearance in Europe.

The company also confirmed the ET7 will likely be its first model to be launched in Germany in 2022.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla'a Musk Walks The Talk, Nio's Forward Commentary Appeases Street, Rivian Sizzles With Its IPO, Lordstown Hit By Further Delay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Carcinogens, Child Labor and Birth Defects? Here's How One Company Is Proposing a Solution to Some of the Electrical Vehicle Industry's Byproducts
Third Largest US Pension Fund Boosts Nio Holdings By 102%, Sheds Stakes In Alibaba And JD In Q3
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'
Alibaba, Nio Rival Xpeng Dip In Hong Kong; JD, Tencent And Baidu Strike Gains As China Data Beats Estimates
EV Week In Review: Tesla'a Musk Walks The Talk, Nio's Forward Commentary Appeases Street, Rivian Sizzles With Its IPO, Lordstown Hit By Further Delay
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com