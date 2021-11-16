Nio's Upcoming ET7 Sedan To Come With Dolby Atmos Audio; Automaker Reiterates Delivery Schedule

Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) impending catalysts include the launch of the EV maker's first-ever sedan, dubbed the ET7. With the launch date closing in, expectations are running high.

What Happened: Nio announced Tuesday that all ET7s will come equipped with Dolby Atmos. This system, when combined with the vehicle's 7.1.4 immersive sound system, will bring the in-car audio experience beyond user expectations, the company said.

The ET7's audio system comes with 23 speakers and a total output of 1,000 watts. The four primary channels use a three-way speaker array, which features dedicated tweeter, mid-tone and bass driver, a subwoofer and four overhead speakers.

"Nio aims to keep improving the value of the car apart from driving and riding, and creating surprises for users through the integration of technological progress and emotional experience. The collaboration between Dolby and Nio will make users more deeply bonded with the music they love, and jointly push forward the in-car experience," said Mark Zhou, Nio's EVP and chairman of the Product Committee, said.

Related Link: Why Nio's 2022 Outlook Remains Solid, According To Mizuho

The company also said Nio Radio, an exclusive radio for Nio users, will also support Dolby Atmos.

Nio Confirms Delivery Schedule: Nio said the ET7 is now available for preorder through the Nio App. The company expects to begin deliveries of its fourth mass-produced model in the first quarter of 2022.

The reaffirming of the timeline is important because of the chip crunch and supply chain disruptions that have upset the production plans of automakers globally.

The ET7 may be on display at the Nio House in Shenzhen's Ping An Financial Center on Nov. 19, the CnEVPost reported, citing a company official.

The company had said earliert the second model to be launched in the Norway market after the ES8 will be the ET7. Participating in the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Nio showcased the ET7 EV sedan, marking the model's maiden appearance in Europe.

The company also confirmed the ET7 will likely be its first model to be launched in Germany in 2022.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla'a Musk Walks The Talk, Nio's Forward Commentary Appeases Street, Rivian Sizzles With Its IPO, Lordstown Hit By Further Delay