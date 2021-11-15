Embraer Secures Contract From Overland Airways For Up To Six E175s
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) received a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same aircraft model, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria.
- The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth $299.4 million at list price, with all purchase rights being exercised.
- "We are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connections in Nigeria," noted Cesar Pereira, VP for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 3.61% at $16.79 on the last check Monday.
