Embraer Secures Contract From Overland Airways For Up To Six E175s
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJreceived a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same aircraft model, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria.
  • The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth $299.4 million at list price, with all purchase rights being exercised.
  • "We are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connections in Nigeria," noted Cesar Pereira, VP for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 3.61% at $16.79 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

