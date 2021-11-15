 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roblox Proposes To Embrace Metaverse Via Educational School Videogames
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Roblox Proposes To Embrace Metaverse Via Educational School Videogames
  • Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) could offer $10 million to help develop three games for middle-school, high-school, and college students, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Roblox plans to help bring educational videogames to classrooms worldwide to play a role in the metaverse, touted as the next evolution of the internet.
  • One of the games the company is funding will teach robotics, another will focus on space exploration, and the third will help students explore careers and concepts in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. 
  • Nonprofits, including Boston’s Museum of Science, developed the games. Roblox made a game in partnership with a small educational game studio.
  • The three games it is funding, due out next year, will not offer any virtual goods for sale.
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 0.56% at $106.98 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBLX)

Roblox Whale Trades For November 15
Roblox's Army of Young Game Creators Doubles Revenue
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop
Option Traders On Roblox: Are They Expecting More Gains Post-Earnings Surge?
What's Next For Roblox After Recent Pennant Break?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com