Roblox Proposes To Embrace Metaverse Via Educational School Videogames
- Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) could offer $10 million to help develop three games for middle-school, high-school, and college students, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Roblox plans to help bring educational videogames to classrooms worldwide to play a role in the metaverse, touted as the next evolution of the internet.
- One of the games the company is funding will teach robotics, another will focus on space exploration, and the third will help students explore careers and concepts in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.
- Nonprofits, including Boston’s Museum of Science, developed the games. Roblox made a game in partnership with a small educational game studio.
- The three games it is funding, due out next year, will not offer any virtual goods for sale.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 0.56% at $106.98 on the last check Monday.
