Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $15M Design Quality Assurance Services Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCXhas secured a $15 million contract to provide design quality assurance for the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project.
  • The $1.5 billion Design-Build contract was awarded to the Alamo NEX Construction (a joint venture of Ferrovial & Webber) as the best value proposer, with Atlas as a major participant.
  • The project will develop, design, construct and maintain the I-35 NEX from I-410 South to FM 1103 in Bexar, Guadalupe, and Comal counties.
  • I-35 is a major gateway in the San Antonio area and is one of the most congested roads in Texas. The I-35 NEX program will improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, and accommodate future traffic demands.
  • Under this contract, Atlas will provide a design review of infrastructure assets to assure compliance with the design-build contract and TxDOT codes and specifications.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares closed higher by 5.84% at $11.78 on Friday.

