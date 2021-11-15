Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $15M Design Quality Assurance Services Contract
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured a $15 million contract to provide design quality assurance for the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project.
- The $1.5 billion Design-Build contract was awarded to the Alamo NEX Construction (a joint venture of Ferrovial & Webber) as the best value proposer, with Atlas as a major participant.
- The project will develop, design, construct and maintain the I-35 NEX from I-410 South to FM 1103 in Bexar, Guadalupe, and Comal counties.
- I-35 is a major gateway in the San Antonio area and is one of the most congested roads in Texas. The I-35 NEX program will improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, and accommodate future traffic demands.
- Under this contract, Atlas will provide a design review of infrastructure assets to assure compliance with the design-build contract and TxDOT codes and specifications.
- Price Action: ATCX shares closed higher by 5.84% at $11.78 on Friday.
