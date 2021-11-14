 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

When Do Morgan Stanley Economists Expect An Interest Rate Hike?

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
When Do Morgan Stanley Economists Expect An Interest Rate Hike?

In a report released on Sunday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) economists say they don’t expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until 2023.

What Happened: Strategist Andrew Sheets says Morgan Stanley’s economics team is forecasting that the Fed will halt its asset purchases by the middle of 2022. The outlook anticipates the central bank will begin raising interest rates in early 2023.

The analysis is in contrast to the expectations of Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who last month said the Fed should “start moving” in the first quarter of 2022. He also voiced his concern that “money is a bit too free and available right now.”

In early November, both the Fed and the Biden administration reiterated their position that inflation would be short-lived, arguing that the increase in prices is due primarily to the momentary global supply-chain crisis.

What’s Next: The bank's economists are anticipating inflation to increase at a moderate rate, their forecast also predicts a growing number of workers will participate in the labor market. They expect the U.S. economy to grow 4.6% next year, fueled by consumer spending and capital investment.

Meanwhile, rising inflation has been eroding the purchasing power of Americans over the last 12 months. Last week’s data from the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 6.2% from a year ago. 

Related Link: As Inflation Concerns Mount, Many Canadian Investors Turn to Bitcoin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + MS)

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The Invesco QQQ ETF One Year Ago Would Be Worth Today
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Energy Transfer Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today
Did China's Xi Jinping Secure A President-For-Life Position? What You Need To Know
F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's Last Apartheid-Era President, Dies At 85
Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com