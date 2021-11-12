 Skip to main content

Robinhood Markets Insider Trades $800K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Robinhood Markets Insider Trades $800K In Company Stock

Gretchen Howard, Insider at Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), made a large insider sell on November 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Howard sold 21,159 shares of Robinhood Markets at prices ranging from $38.00 to $38.03. The total transaction amounted to $804,620.

Howard still owns a total of 168,064 shares of Robinhood Markets worth, $5,895,685.

Robinhood Markets shares are trading up 2.66% at $35.08 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Robinhood Markets's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Gretchen Howard Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

