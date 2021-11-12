Disney+ Launches Streaming Service In South Korea And Taiwan

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) launched its Disney+ streaming service in South Korea and Taiwan on Friday, the latest step in the company’s efforts to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific market while seeking to reanimate its flattening subscriber base.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, South Korean audiences will be able to access Disney+ for $8.40 per month or $84 per year, while Taiwanese viewers will be offered a subscription of either $9.71 per month or $100.40 annually.

As part of the launch in the new markets, Disney+ is premiering the Seoul Broadcasting System’s variety show “Outrun by Running Man” and the Japanese medical drama “Tokyo MER,” which is produced by Disney in collaboration with Japanese broadcaster TBS.

Disney+ launched earlier this year in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, with a Hong Kong launch scheduled for Nov. 16.

Why It Happened: Disney has placed a strong emphasis on growing its audience in the Asia-Pacific market. Last month, the company unveiled a line-up of more than 20 new content titles from the region, including 18 original productions, that will be streamed over its Disney+ service.

Luke Kang, president of the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said the company’s partnership with local content creators will “deliver unparalleled storytelling to global audiences.” The company plans to release more than 50 original Asia-Pacific productions by 2023, and the initial slate of titles originate from Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan.

The infusion of new subscribers in the Asia-Pacific market will certainly aid Disney’s efforts to grow its Disney+ subscriber base. On Thursday’s fiscal-year, fourth-quarter earnings report, the company announced that Disney+ added only 2.1 million net new subscribers from the previous quarter, which was significantly lower than Wall Street estimates. The subscriber base now stands at 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers.

Photo: A scene from "Outrun by Running Man," courtesy of Disney+.