Amazon Prosecuted For Delivery Van Crash
- An Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivery van slammed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S, crushing the car's rear and sending Ans Rana, his brother, and father, to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Bloomberg reports.
- In June, Rana prosecuted Amazon holding its algorithms, apps, and devices surrounding its logistics responsible for the mishap.
- Rana's attorney, Scott Harrison, aims to prove that Amazon controls the operation, managing everything. He seeks to establish that Amazon is not just a customer of Harper Logistics, holding it responsible for Rana's medical bills and a lifetime of diminished earnings.
- Rana's case stands out for the severity of his injuries and his legal team's argument that Amazon's technological hold over its delivery partners makes it culpable in the crash.
- Rana was in the back seat of his brother's Tesla when they stopped behind a disabled car just before 9 p.m. on Atlanta's busy Interstate 75 seconds before the accident. Rana suffered life-changing brain and spinal cord injuries.
- The 24-year-old slowly recovered enough to be released from the hospital and now lives with a sister who looks after him.
- The March 15 crash dashed his dreams of attending medical school.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.13% at $3,511.66 in the market session on the last check Friday.
