 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Prosecuted For Delivery Van Crash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Prosecuted For Delivery Van Crash
  • An Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivery van slammed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S, crushing the car's rear and sending Ans Rana, his brother, and father, to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Bloomberg reports.
  • In June, Rana prosecuted Amazon holding its algorithms, apps, and devices surrounding its logistics responsible for the mishap.
  • Rana's attorney, Scott Harrison, aims to prove that Amazon controls the operation, managing everything. He seeks to establish that Amazon is not just a customer of Harper Logistics, holding it responsible for Rana's medical bills and a lifetime of diminished earnings.
  • Rana's case stands out for the severity of his injuries and his legal team's argument that Amazon's technological hold over its delivery partners makes it culpable in the crash. 
  • Rana was in the back seat of his brother's Tesla when they stopped behind a disabled car just before 9 p.m. on Atlanta's busy Interstate 75 seconds before the accident. Rana suffered life-changing brain and spinal cord injuries.
  • The 24-year-old slowly recovered enough to be released from the hospital and now lives with a sister who looks after him. 
  • The March 15 crash dashed his dreams of attending medical school.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.13% at $3,511.66 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

COP26 Climate Event Highlights Airlines' Move Toward Cleaner Jet Fuel
Amazon Reallocates Staff From Paris Drone R&D Center To Covid Testing Software
Alibaba, JD Chided By China State-Run Daily For 'Worship Of Turnover,' Asked To Follow Examples Of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Affirm Post Q1 Top-Line Beat, Amazon Deal
Amazon, Apple, Meta Stocks Consolidate In This Key Pattern: What Traders Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com