Amazon Reallocates Staff From Paris Drone R&D Center To Covid Testing Software
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 7:00am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shifted staff working on its Paris-based drone research and development center to new projects, Bloomberg reports.
  • The staff shift marks another setback in the company’s delivery project.
  • The dozen-strong team, which previously focused on drone navigation, was reassigned to new Amazon roles from September 2020 onwards.
  • The team now mainly focuses on Covid-testing software, according to job profiles on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.21% at $3,479.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

