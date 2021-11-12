Amazon Reallocates Staff From Paris Drone R&D Center To Covid Testing Software
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shifted staff working on its Paris-based drone research and development center to new projects, Bloomberg reports.
- The staff shift marks another setback in the company’s delivery project.
- The dozen-strong team, which previously focused on drone navigation, was reassigned to new Amazon roles from September 2020 onwards.
- The team now mainly focuses on Covid-testing software, according to job profiles on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.21% at $3,479.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
