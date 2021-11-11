 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penn National's Stock Sees Surge In Trading Volume As Dave Portnoy Calls Out Business Insider

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
Penn National's Stock Sees Surge In Trading Volume As Dave Portnoy Calls Out Business Insider

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, made headlines last week when Business Insider published an article outlining complaints from women that have had sexual relationships with Portnoy.

No former allegations have been filed, and Portnoy has called out Business Insider, saying the article was an unfair "hit piece."

On Thursday afternoon, Portnoy took to YouTube to do a live video conference to respond to Business Insider, calling the website out for publishing the piece without confirming certain details.

See Also: Dave Portnoy Provides Evidence Suggesting Business Insider Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) owns 36% of Barstool Sports. According to Benzinga Pro, Penn shares already traded higher than the 100-day volume average, with more than an hour before the session ends. 

The average volume for Penn throughout the last 100 days is 5.538 million. On Thursday at 3 p.m. EST, the volume for the session was already at 5.86 million shares traded.

The stock is up 3.3% to $58.12 at press time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

How To Watch: Barstool's Dave Portnoy Provides Evidence Suggesting Business Insider Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False
9 Stocks To Watch As New York Announces Winning Sports Betting Operators
From Penn National To MGM Resorts, Casino Analyst Highlights Winners And Losers From Q3
Caterpillar, Fluor, and ChargePoint Among Companies That Could Benefit from Infrastructure Bill
Barstool Sports Reports Record One Bite Pizza Sales Following Dave Portnoy Allegations
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dave PortnoyNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com