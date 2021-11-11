Penn National's Stock Sees Surge In Trading Volume As Dave Portnoy Calls Out Business Insider

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, made headlines last week when Business Insider published an article outlining complaints from women that have had sexual relationships with Portnoy.

No former allegations have been filed, and Portnoy has called out Business Insider, saying the article was an unfair "hit piece."

On Thursday afternoon, Portnoy took to YouTube to do a live video conference to respond to Business Insider, calling the website out for publishing the piece without confirming certain details.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) owns 36% of Barstool Sports. According to Benzinga Pro, Penn shares already traded higher than the 100-day volume average, with more than an hour before the session ends.

The average volume for Penn throughout the last 100 days is 5.538 million. On Thursday at 3 p.m. EST, the volume for the session was already at 5.86 million shares traded.

The stock is up 3.3% to $58.12 at press time.