Citadel's Ken Griffin On Robinhood Meme Stock Saga: 'Fascinating To Be In The Center Of That Conspiracy'

Citadel Securities CEO Kenneth Griffin appears to have been blissfully unaware of the memes and jokes made at his expense in relation to the “GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) conspiracy theories” that circulated on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Reddit earlier this year.

Speaking Wednesday to Andrew Sorkin at the DealBook Summit, Griffin called the accusations that Citadel colluded with Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) to end January’s infamous meme-stock short squeeze “a bad comedy joke.”

“It was like a Saturday Night Live sketch the whole time,” said Griffin. “The whole GameStop conspiracy theory, I mean that’s come and gone. It was fascinating to be in the center of that conspiracy."

Griffin revealed he does not have a Twitter account and was only kept in the loop because of updates from people in his office.

The Citadel CEO also went on to comment on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s sale of nearly $5 billion in Tesla shares that was allegedly set in motion on account of a Twitter poll.

“We live in a whole different world. I never thought we’d let our ownership stakes be dictated by a poll on Twitter, but I think the move by him to highlight some of the issues at play with respect to tax policy…we don’t want tax policy to drive great entrepreneurs like Elon out of their seats,” he said.

Photo: Dimitris Chapsoulas on Unsplash