 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model Y Was Best-Selling SUV In China In October: CPCA Data
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 6:17am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model Y Was Best-Selling SUV In China In October: CPCA Data

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) mid-size sports utility vehicle Model Y emerged the best-selling SUV in China in October, securing more registrations than the  gas-powered rivals, Tesmanian reported on Wednesday, citing data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

What Happened: Tesla registered 13,303 locally-made Model Ys in China last month, ahead of German automaker Mercedes-Benz’s GLS with 12,620 registrations and BMW’s X3 with 11,243 registrations.

See Also: Tesla China Sales Rise 350% YoY In October But Drop 2.8% Sequentially: CPCA Data

The Elon Musk-led company sold 54,391 electric vehicles to dealers in China, a rise of 348% on a year-on-year basis, which included 40,066 export units.

Why It Matters: Tesla launched the locally made Model Y standard range in July and started customer deliveries on August 26. The entry-level variant of Model Y uses CATL's more affordable lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The deliveries of in-demand Model  to customers have been further delayed in China, the electric vehicle maker’s website shows.

See Also: Tesla Further Extends Delivery Time For Model Y Standard Range In China

The delivery time for the $43,200 Model Y standard range is now stretched to 10-14 weeks, from the earlier 6-10 weeks range. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.34% higher ast $1,067.95 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Rivian Eyes Scaling Up Production Capacity To 1 Million EVs A Year By 2030
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Following Wednesday's Plunge
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 4 Crew-3 Astronauts To Space
Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $5B Of Tesla Stock To Foot Tax Bill; Plan Set In Motion Months Before Twitter Poll
Why BofA Projects Upside For EV Stocks Tesla, Lucid, Fisker And Nio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com