 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on growth and tech names for the session.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. 

See Also: Why AMD Shares Are Falling

BlackBerry has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $4.84.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

Executive Chairman And CEO Of Blackberry Trades $24M In Company Stock
FAANG vs. Meme Stocks — This Company Makes Comparison with its Portfolio Tool
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising
Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today
Tesla Top WallStreetBets Interest Today; Tilray And These Stocks Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com