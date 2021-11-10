Netflix Games Launch: First 5 Games Might Underwhelm, But 'League of Legends' Is Coming

After hinting about getting into video games earlier this year, streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has officially launched its mobile games business.

What Happened: Netflix launched Netflix Games this week for iPhone and iPad users using the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS app store. The games use Apple’s in-app payment system, a feature not used by the traditional Netflix app.

The games are also available for Android users through the Google Play store from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Netflix subscribers get access to the games without ads or in-app purchases.

The initial five games available at launch are:

“Stranger Things: 1984”

“Stranger Things 3: The Game

“Shooting Hoops”

“Teeter (Up)”

“Card Blast”

The reception for Netflix’s initial games rollout was mixed.

“Netflix is having a hard time becoming the Netflix of gaming,” Ark Invest’s Nick Grous tweeted.

The company’s two "Stranger Things" games could be well received, but the other three games might not jump out as the company being a big mobile gaming company. That could change in the future as it partners with large gaming companies or acquires existing ones.

What’s Next: A spinoff from popular video game franchise “League of Legends” is coming to Netflix in the future, which could provide a huge boost for its entry in the new sector.

“Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story” will be free for Netflix subscribers and cost $10 for PC players, according to The Verge. The game will come out first for PC and the Nintendo Switch from Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) before a release later for Netflix subscribers.

The game will follow the “League of Legends” characters Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

Riot Games, which is owned by Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY), partnered with Netflix on “Arcane,” a show in the “League of Legends” universe.

Netflix has aired three episodes of “Arcane” since the series launched Nov. 6. The show has been trending with gamers and the internet and could bring new fans and gamers to the popular “League of Legends” franchise.

The show was number one on Netflix in 30 countries when it debuted.

Riot said recently it plans on launching more “League of Legends” shows in the future.

People who launch the Netflix Games app without an account for the streaming platform are prompted to sign up for Netflix, which could be an area to watch in Netflix’s future earnings reports.

