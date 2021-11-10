 Skip to main content

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on growth and tech names for the session.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $338.79 and a 52-week low of $208.16.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

