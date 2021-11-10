 Skip to main content

YouTube Removes Disliked Video Tally From Pages
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
YouTube content creators who are sensitive on how their videos are being perceived may be happy to learn that the online video platform has removed the dislike count from being visible to the viewing public.

What Happened: While the dislike button will remain as an option for video viewers, YouTube insisted the dislike count will only be visible to the content creators.

“At YouTube, we strive to be a place where creators of all sizes and backgrounds can find and share their voice,” said the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) video platform in a blog post credited to “The YouTube Team.” In making the change, YouTube noted a recent experiment that determined the absence of a dislike tally dialed down the negativity from some users.

“As part of this experiment, viewers could still see and use the dislike button,” the blog continued. “But because the count was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count. In short, our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behavior.”

What Happens Next: YouTube acknowledged that its decision will not sit well with viewers who use the dislike button in deciding whether to spend time with a video. However, the company stated this change is the first in an ongoing series to create “an inclusive and respectful environment” for its users.

“This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment,” the company’s blog stated. “Our work is not done, and we’ll continue to invest here.”

