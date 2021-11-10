 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading lower amid a pullback after the stock saw momentum in recent sessions.

Also, shares of several other chip and semiconductor companies are trading lower as the sector pulls back following recent strength, with chip shortage concerns driving volatility in the sector. Worse-than-expected US inflation data has weighed on stocks across sectors.

Nvidia shares were otherwise trading higher Tuesday following multiple announcements from the company during its GTC 2021 event. 

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. 

See Also: Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $323.10 and a 52-week low of $115.66.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For NVIDIA
BofA Finds Nvidia "Uniquely Ready" For AI, Robotics, Metaverse, Autos
Gina Sanchez Likes This Stock In Electric Vehicle Space
​​​​​​​Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Palantir, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com