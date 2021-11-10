Autoliv Hikes Dividend By 3%
- Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) has increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to 64 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29.
- The ex-date will be November 25, 2021, for holders of common stock listed on NYSE and for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
- Autoliv held $903 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 1.98% at $101.1 on the last check Wednesday.
