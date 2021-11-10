Dorman Launches 445 New Auto Parts For November
- Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) has announced the release of 445 new auto parts, including 198 new-to-the-aftermarket parts, to fix a range of cars and trucks.
- November's new solutions include direct-replacement engine fuel lines for over 13 million Chevrolet and GMC vehicles and a lower intake manifold to replace the original manifold on almost nine million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models.
- Other products include an OE FIX 4WD manual locking hub assembly, a front air deflector, a rugged windshield washer fluid reservoir, and a rear brake backing plate for late-model Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
- Price Action: DORM shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $117 on the last check Wednesday.
