 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Holley Clocks ~20% Sales Growth In Q3, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Holley Clocks ~20% Sales Growth In Q3, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
  • Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 19.8% year-on-year, to $159.67 million, missing the analyst consensus of $193.04 million.
  • The gross profit increased 17.4% Y/Y to $65.2 million, with the margin contracting 90 basis points to 40.8%.
  • The operating expense rose 133.1% Y/Y to $63.3 million.
  • The operating margin was 1.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 93.3% to $1.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $35.5 million versus $34.6 million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.12 versus $0.20 in Q3 FY20.
  • The company held $53.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 26, 2021.
  • Outlook: Holley reiterated the fiscal 2021 Net Sales outlook of $648 million - $663 million, Pro Forma Net Sales of $655 million - $670 million, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $165 million - $170 million.
  • Price Action: HLLY shares are trading higher by 5.07% at $12.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLLY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com