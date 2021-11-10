 Skip to main content

Red Rock Resorts Subsidiary To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Red Rock Resorts Subsidiary To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
  • Red Rock Resorts Inc's (NASDAQ: RRR) subsidiary, Station Casinos LLC, intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2031 through a private offering.
  • The company intends to use offering net proceeds, together with borrowings, to make a distribution of $344 million to holders of outstanding limited liability company interests, to pay the purchase price for shares of Class A Common Stock tendered in the offer to purchase up to $350 million of its Class A Common Stock, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: RRR shares are trading higher by 6.12% at $51.99 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

